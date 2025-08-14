Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 329,666 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,169,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 329,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $610,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 50.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $69.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $75.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 4.8%

NYSE:TMHC opened at $69.28 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 10.72%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $636,155.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,710.86. This trade represents a 40.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

