Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 5,372 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,294,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of InterDigital worth $681,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $5,504,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In related news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.65, for a total transaction of $117,631.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,777.10. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.58, for a total transaction of $224,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,198,336.40. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,062 shares of company stock valued at $920,853 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $276.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.28 and a 200-day moving average of $216.29. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $277.95.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $3.75. The company had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.