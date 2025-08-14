Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 61,562 Shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,888,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of GATX worth $603,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in GATX during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in GATX by 117.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in GATX by 101.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in GATX by 12.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Trading Up 0.8%

GATX stock opened at $159.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. GATX Corporation has a one year low of $127.69 and a one year high of $168.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.18.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.11. GATX had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $430.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In related news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $335,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,599.54. The trade was a 22.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 18,700 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total value of $2,929,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,916.88. This trade represents a 64.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock worth $3,544,096 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GATX. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

