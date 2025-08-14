Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,944,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Credo Technology Group worth $640,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $121.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.63, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.59. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $128.56.

Insider Activity

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 59,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $4,470,689.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 7,603,961 shares in the company, valued at $569,992,916.56. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $16,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,061,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,363,588.86. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,274,583 shares of company stock worth $113,118,257 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.91.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

