Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,882 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vestis were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vestis by 168.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vestis by 33.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Vestis by 54.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vestis by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vestis Stock Up 6.9%

VSTS stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Vestis Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $614.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vestis had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $673.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Vestis news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 314,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,895,771.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 18,803,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,387,510.97. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 800,675 shares of company stock worth $4,777,432 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VSTS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Vestis Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

