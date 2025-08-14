W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $18,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in W.P. Carey by 100.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in W.P. Carey by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.78. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $66.64.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 236.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

