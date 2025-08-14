West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) and Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Head-To-Head Survey

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) and Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Canadian National Railway shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Canadian National Railway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

West Japan Railway has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian National Railway has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Japan Railway 0 0 0 0 0.00 Canadian National Railway 2 9 7 2 2.45

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for West Japan Railway and Canadian National Railway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Canadian National Railway has a consensus price target of $118.3575, suggesting a potential upside of 26.02%. Given Canadian National Railway’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian National Railway is more favorable than West Japan Railway.

Profitability

This table compares West Japan Railway and Canadian National Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Japan Railway 7.25% 9.74% 3.33% Canadian National Railway 26.63% 21.71% 8.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares West Japan Railway and Canadian National Railway”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Japan Railway $11.22 billion 0.97 $752.13 million $1.80 12.81 Canadian National Railway $17.14 billion 3.43 $3.25 billion $5.20 18.06

Canadian National Railway has higher revenue and earnings than West Japan Railway. West Japan Railway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian National Railway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

West Japan Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Canadian National Railway pays an annual dividend of $2.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. West Japan Railway pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian National Railway pays out 50.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Canadian National Railway has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Canadian National Railway is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Canadian National Railway beats West Japan Railway on 17 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works. The Retail segment sells goods; offers food and other wholesale operation services; and operates department stores. The Real Estate segment sells and leases real estate properties, as well as operates shopping centers and hotels. The Travel and Regional Solutions segment provides travel agency and regional solutions. The Other segment engages in the advertising and other businesses. The company is also involved in the operation of convenience stores, restaurants, and souvenir shops; and provision of credit cards and electronic money services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Osaka, Japan.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks. It offers trucking services, such as door-to-door services, import and export dray, interline services, and specialized services, comprising flatbed trucks, on-deck mobile transport trays, expedited cargo, and permit/overweight services; and supply chain services. It serves automotive, coal, fertilizers, temperature controlled cargo, forest products, dimensional, grain, metal and minerals, petroleum and chemicals, consumer goods, and third party logistics applications. The company operates a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles of track and shipping spanning. Canadian National Railway Company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

