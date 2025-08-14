Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,149 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Western Digital by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $76.07 on Thursday. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $78.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.40.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 5,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $426,827.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 154,679 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,820.54. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $94,887.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 40,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,084.32. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,518 shares of company stock valued at $831,479 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WDC. Barclays boosted their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Western Digital from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.74.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

