Xylo Technologies (NASDAQ:XYLO) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Xylo Technologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:XYLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 1,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Xylo Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97.

About Xylo Technologies

Xylo Technologies Ltd, a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

