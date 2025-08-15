1,288 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on RBC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $431.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.17.

Shares of RBC opened at $402.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.81. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $272.50 and a twelve month high of $416.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.71.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 26,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.09, for a total transaction of $10,184,630.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 316,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,749,509.77. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.30, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,868.70. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,716 shares of company stock valued at $48,818,116 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

