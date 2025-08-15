24,325 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $178.81 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $129.33 and a 52 week high of $179.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.55. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.