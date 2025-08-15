4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given Sell (D-) Rating at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (d-) rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 6.4%

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $331.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.83. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.10). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 594,375.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

