Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,717 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of Alkermes worth $11,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 54.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,206.72. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.57.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

