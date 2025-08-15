Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Allegion by 16.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 2.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 2.2% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Allegion by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $170.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.10 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Allegion

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,589.48. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,843.16. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.