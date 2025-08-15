Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $83,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $230.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.06 and a 200-day moving average of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,114,850. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,745,409 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.