Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 1,402.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,229 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Amer Sports by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,160,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 238,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 22.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 1.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AS opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $40.21.

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Amer Sports had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amer Sports from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Amer Sports from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KGI Securities set a $44.30 price objective on Amer Sports and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.74.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

