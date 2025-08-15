Analyzing United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) & Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) and United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and United Internet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 31.12% 34.31% 24.88% United Internet -0.82% -0.94% -0.44%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $350.02 billion 7.04 $100.12 billion $9.39 21.71 United Internet $6.85 billion 0.77 $114.57 million ($0.34) -80.40

This table compares Alphabet and United Internet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than United Internet. United Internet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alphabet and United Internet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 3 6 17 5 2.77 United Internet 1 0 0 0 1.00

Alphabet currently has a consensus target price of $215.1875, indicating a potential upside of 5.58%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than United Internet.

Volatility and Risk

Alphabet has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Internet has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alphabet beats United Internet on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About United Internet

(Get Free Report)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs. The company also provides applications and services for home users, such as personal information management applications comprising email, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and online cloud storage, as well as domains and website solutions. In addition, it provides business applications for freelancers and small to medium enterprises, such as domains, websites, web hosting, servers, cloud solutions, e-shops, group work, online cloud storage, and office software. It offers its access products through the yourfone, smartmobile.de, 1&1, and 1&1 Versatel brands; and applications through GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, home.pl, Arsys, STRATO, IONOS, Fasthosts, we22, InterNetX, united-domains, and World4You brand names. In addition, the company offers customers professional services in the fields of active domain management; performance-based advertising and sales services under the Sedo brand name; online advertising services under the United Internet Media brand name; and white-label website builder services under the we22 brand, as well as sells IT hardware. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Montabaur, Germany.

