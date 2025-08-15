Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,087.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.
NLY opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.23%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.72.
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
