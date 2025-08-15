Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,087.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.