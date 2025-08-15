ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 68.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 price target on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $374.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.91. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.06 and a 52-week high of $395.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.