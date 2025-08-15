Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR opened at $32.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.64. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $44.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price objective on Antero Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.65.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

