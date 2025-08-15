APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,032 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in APA were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,932,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in APA by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,186,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,055 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,297,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,212 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in APA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,947,000 after purchasing an additional 269,865 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in APA by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,166,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,035,000 after purchasing an additional 528,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of APA in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.23. APA Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

