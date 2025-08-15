Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ACGL opened at $91.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.29. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $116.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

