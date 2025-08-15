Argus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Stock

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Argus from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AWK. UBS Group decreased their target price on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.30.

NYSE:AWK opened at $143.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 101,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 148,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,458,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

