Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 652.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $194.37 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $118.14 and a one year high of $197.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.34. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 18.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AWI. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial set a $195.00 price objective on Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AWI

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.