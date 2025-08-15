Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,070 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $13,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $592,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 136,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE ABG opened at $242.12 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $312.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.61. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Cfra set a $225.00 target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

