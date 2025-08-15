Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Assurant were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,763,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,810,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total transaction of $194,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $642,549.60. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $813,267.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,173.75. This trade represents a 33.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

Assurant Stock Down 0.4%

Assurant stock opened at $212.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.24. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.97 and a twelve month high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

