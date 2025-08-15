Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 2,448.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,408 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 2,824.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 154,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 149,240 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $1,887,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $199.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.51.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $47,605,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,525,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,453,160.90. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 500,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $45,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 618,996 shares in the company, valued at $55,852,009.08. This represents a 44.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,329,686 shares of company stock worth $273,512,376. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Northland Capmk cut Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

