Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 10,426 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GHY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $13.19 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 933.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

