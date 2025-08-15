Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 115.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Affirm by 2,800.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 44,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Affirm by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM opened at $77.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 3.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

In other Affirm news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $152,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,207.42. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 15,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,190,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 242,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,164,400. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,114 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,169. Insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Affirm from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Affirm in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Affirm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Affirm from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

