Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 1,056 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,816,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,480,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246,540 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,889,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 817,240 shares during the period. Rational Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. now owns 1,772,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 122,079 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 129,557 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

