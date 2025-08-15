Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 615 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 503.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $246.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.30 and a 200 day moving average of $229.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $252.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total transaction of $844,252.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. This trade represents a 83.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $1,909,667.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,929.62. This trade represents a 56.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,959 shares of company stock worth $11,231,764. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

