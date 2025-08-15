Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $35,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 104.8% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $59.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,684.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,523,701.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,731 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,974.36. This trade represents a 25.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,746. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

