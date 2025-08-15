Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 10,777.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,953,000 after buying an additional 5,021,511 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in United Airlines by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,261,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,648,000 after buying an additional 2,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in United Airlines by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,461,000 after buying an additional 1,791,654 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,211,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $82,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,375.77. This represents a 52.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barney Harford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $879,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,800. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.7%

UAL stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.33. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

