Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,759 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1,818.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 661,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 627,466 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 436,462 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 141.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after purchasing an additional 394,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $11,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,463.56. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,697 shares of company stock worth $1,959,862. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. Lincoln National Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $40.99.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

