Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 52,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 1.0%

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $37.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.51.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

