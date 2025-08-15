Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,691,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 456,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 179,281 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,220,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,625,000 after purchasing an additional 168,351 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $63.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average is $59.66. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.88.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

