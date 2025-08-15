Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 86.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 7,588.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $74.92 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $68.63 and a 1-year high of $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 1.15.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.74). West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WFG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

