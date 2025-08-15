Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Allianz SE grew its stake in Ferrari by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in Ferrari by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of RACE opened at $464.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $478.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.62. Ferrari N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $391.54 and a fifty-two week high of $519.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on RACE shares. Cfra Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.25.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

