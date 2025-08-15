Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 590,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 304.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 4,738.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 212,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,918,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,453,000 after purchasing an additional 100,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 336.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.74. Old Republic International Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $39.84.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 price target on Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Old Republic International from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORI

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $250,125.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,772.60. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.