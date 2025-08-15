Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis purchased 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. This represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $103.81 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

