Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 13,610 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,756 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 13,610 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 1st quarter worth $3,840,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Barrick Mining by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 10,426,795 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $202,701,000 after purchasing an additional 156,947 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE lifted its stake in Barrick Mining by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 2,206,012 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $42,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 1st quarter worth $13,116,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

Barrick Mining stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on B shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Barrick Mining

Barrick Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.