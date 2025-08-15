Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,567 Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

LRGE opened at $81.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.58 million, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.77. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $60.72 and a 52-week high of $81.39.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

