Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 582 Shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 232.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NLR opened at $115.96 on Friday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.56.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

