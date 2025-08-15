Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 719 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,836,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 114,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $87.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average is $78.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

