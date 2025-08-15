Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 8,221 Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 212.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXQ opened at $46.32 on Friday. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.56 million, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.