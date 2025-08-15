Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes $452,000 Position in Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 54,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redwire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. LBP AM SA raised its stake in Redwire by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 496,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 98,616 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Redwire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Redwire by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,258,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after buying an additional 77,228 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Redwire by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Redwire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial set a $16.00 price objective on Redwire and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Shares of RDW opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.52. Redwire Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $61.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 71.95% and a negative return on equity of 32.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

