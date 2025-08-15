Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 24,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.7% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $288,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,724.71. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,680. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $440,586. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE TOL opened at $131.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.42%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

