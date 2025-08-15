AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $199.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $213.00.

AVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $212.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.64.

NYSE AVB opened at $189.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.92 and its 200 day moving average is $206.62. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $180.40 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.21%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 604,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,307,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $568,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

