Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 951.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 105.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

