Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Critical Contrast

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) and Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Axalta Coating Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Axalta Coating Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sensient Technologies and Axalta Coating Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensient Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Axalta Coating Systems 0 6 7 1 2.64

Valuation & Earnings

Sensient Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.74%. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus target price of $37.7143, suggesting a potential upside of 23.15%. Given Axalta Coating Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axalta Coating Systems is more favorable than Sensient Technologies.

This table compares Sensient Technologies and Axalta Coating Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensient Technologies $1.56 billion 3.15 $124.67 million $3.17 36.43 Axalta Coating Systems $5.28 billion 1.26 $391.00 million $2.04 15.01

Axalta Coating Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Sensient Technologies. Axalta Coating Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensient Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sensient Technologies and Axalta Coating Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensient Technologies 8.56% 12.56% 6.60% Axalta Coating Systems 8.58% 25.32% 7.05%

Volatility and Risk

Sensient Technologies has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axalta Coating Systems has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axalta Coating Systems beats Sensient Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries. It also provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for personal care, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, coatings, and nutraceutical ingredients; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, and Sensient Specialty Markets trade names. Sensient Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. It also offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops. In addition, the company provides functional and decorative liquid, and powder coatings used in various industrial applications, including building materials, cabinet, wood and luxury vinyl flooring and furniture market under the Voltatex, AquaEC, Durapon, Hydropon, UNRIVALED, Ceranamel, Industrial, Corlar Industrial, Tufcote, Imron Industrial, Alesta, Teodur, Nap-Gard, Abcite, and Plascoat brands for powder coatings. Further, it develops and supplies electrocoat, primer, the basecoat, and clearcoat products for OEMs of light and commercial vehicles; and coatings systems for various commercial applications, including HDT, MDT, bus, and rail under the Imron, Imron Elite, Centari, Rival, Corlar epoxy undercoats, and AquaEC brands. The company offers products under the Audurra, Abcite, Alesta, AquaEC, Centari, Ceranamel, Challenger, Chemophan, ColorNet, Cromax, Cromax Mosaic, Durapon 70, Duxone, Harmonized Coating Technologies, Imron ExcelPro, Lutophen, Nason, Spies Hecker, Standox, Stollaquid, Syntopal, Syrox, Raptor, U-POL, and Vermeera brand names. The company was formerly known as Axalta Coating Systems Bermuda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. in August 2014. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania.

